Poor quality persists across Southland amid Bobcat, El Dorado fires

A smoke advisory was in effect for unhealthy air quality through Thursday evening as two major wildfires continued to rage in Southern California, officials said. The impact has also caused falling ash in the area.

The Bobcat Fire and El Dorado fires both ignited over Labor Day weekend and the South Coast Air Quality Management District has warned nearby residents of poor air quality. Winds may also shift smoke from fires burning in Central and Northern California into the region, authorities said.

(South Coast Air Quality Management District)

South Coast AQMD officials cautioned residents who smell smoke or see ash to limit their outdoor activity, keep their windows and doors closed, and to avoid vigorous physical activity.

The Bobcat Fire burning north of Azusa broke out Sunday in the Angeles National Forest. As of Thursday, the blaze has reached nearly 20,000 acres and was 0% contained. South Coast AQMD said the fire is producing “substantial amounts of smoke,” in addition to falling ash.

Advertisement

According to South Coast AQMD, areas south of the Bobcat fire on the 210 Freeway from Pasadena to Rancho Cucamonga will see air quality at its worst overnight Wednesday through mid-day Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, winds are expected to shift west and will begin impacting the Santa Clarita Valley.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The El Dorado fire burning in Yucaipa has grown to over 12,000 acres and was 23% contained by Thursday morning. Authorities said the fire sparked when a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device was used at a gender reveal photoshoot on Saturday.

The areas located between Yucaipa and Banning will see the heaviest pockets of smoke. In addition, areas in southwest Los Angeles County, Orange County, and southwest Riverside County will also be impacted, authorities said.

By Thursday night, officials said poor quality and smoke will impact the San Bernardino Valley, along with the Coachella Valley, southwest Los Angeles, Orange, and southwest Riverside counties.

Click here for South Coast AQMD Advisory updates.

