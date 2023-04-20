Pomona man indicted for importing drugs from Mexico into Arizona: ICE

A Pomona man has been indicted for importing methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth after an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

According to officials, 21-year-old David Daniel Gallegos allegedly applied for admission into the United States from Mexico via a vehicle lane at the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis. CBP officers inspected his vehicle and discovered 103 packages hidden within the vehicle’s doors, rear quarter panel and center console. The packages weighed 104.47 pounds and contained a white substance that field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and up to lifetime supervised release.