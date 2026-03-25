Pomona College students hold town hall meeting to address alleged racism

The Brief Pomona College students say racism is widespread on campus and that the administration has not done enough to address it. Students and community members shared experiences of discrimination and concern during a town hall hosted by the Black Student Union. The college says it is investigating incidents and expanding training while the Black Student Union seeks a meeting with administrators.



Pomona College students say racism is running rampant on their campus and claim the administration has not done enough to stop it.

Wednesday night, hundreds attended a town hall meeting hosted by the Black Student Union. Students and community members attended

One of the most poignant moments came when Aminah Augustin asked the crowd to raise their hands if they'd experienced discrimination. Dozens raised their hands.

"I put that purposely in my speech because I know there has been a very shared experience amongst not only just Black students but people of color at our school and on our campus," Augustin said.

The students say racial slurs are commonly used at sporting events and socially on campus.

A professor also recently said a racial slur in class.

Community members showed up to stand in solidarity with the students.

"I just wanted to come out and see for myself what's actually going on. Sometimes when you hear through the grapevine, it may not be true, but the stories I'm hearing here seem to be pretty true," Andre Johnson said.

Pomona College sent a statement, saying:

"In tandem with our investigations into these incidents, the College is offering support to affected community members and taking proactive steps to expand intercultural competence, bias reduction and cultural awareness trainings across campus. These trainings began over spring break and will continue through the semester and into the next academic year.

"Because the College is legally required to protect the privacy of students and employees, we cannot share details of our investigations."

The Black Student Union says it wants to meet with the administration.