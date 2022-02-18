Police seek man who sexually assaulted two women in Costa Mesa

Police Friday were seeking a man who sexually assaulted two women within one hour of one another in Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa Police Department officers received reports about the assaults, which occurred between the 700 and 900 blocks of West 18th Street, about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a department statement.

The two female victims said they were assaulted by a man who was between 25 and 30 years old and between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored face mask.

Anyone with information on the assaults was asked to call the Costa Mesa Police Department at 714-754-5252.

