Police searching for woman with intellectual disabilities who went missing in Temple City

Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old woman who went missing in Temple City on March 14, officials reported Monday.

Vivian Venegas was last seen on March 14 at about 11:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Wedgewood Street in Temple City.

Venegas is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs about 273 lbs. She has brown eyes and long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans, and black and white shoes, authorities said.

Police say Venegas suffers from schizophrenia and intellectual disabilities.

Her family is very concerned for her and is asking for the public’s help in locating her, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit, Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 MOBILE APP" on Google Play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

