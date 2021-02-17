Police searching for suspect who broke into Culver City El Pollo Loco

article

The Culver City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who broke into an El Pollo Loco restaurant.

The incident, which was all caught on surveillance video, happened Feb. 1st at 4:20 a.m. at the restaurant located on 12860 Washington Blvd.

Video shows the suspect smashing the glass door and forcing entry into the restaurant. He appears to be holding a handgun while attempting to break into the manager’s office.



From the video, it appears he was unable to enter into the office so then he fled.

Police say this suspect is believed to be responsible for breaking glass doors on nearby businesses.

Advertisement

No description of the suspect was given. Anyone with information is urged to call 310-253-6306.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.