Police searching for 56-year-old Valinda man with brain injury reported missing

A 56-year-old man who suffers from a brain injury was last seen Sunday in East Valinda, authorities said Monday.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department circulated his photo and asked for help in finding him.

Jorge Uribes Ochoa was last seen Sunday at about 4 p.m. in the 18100 block of Renault Street.

Ochoa is Hispanic, 5-feet-9 inches tall, and weighs about 170 pounds, with thinning black-gray hair and brown eyes.

Ochoa, who was wearing a blue jacket when last seen, suffered "a traumatic brain injury" three years ago, according to sheriff's officials, who asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

