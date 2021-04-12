Police searching for 21-year-old missing Chatsworth woman

article

Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old woman who went missing in Chatsworth, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Monday.

Anessa Granillo was last seen entering a silver four-door sedan with tinted windows on Saturday at about 5:20 p.m. in the 21500 block of Lassen Street, according to an LAPD statement, which says she "has a poor mental condition and needs medication."

Granillo is Hispanic, 5-foot-1 and weighs about 194 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue jeans jacket and blue jeans, sandals, white-framed glasses and carrying a black purse.

Granillo's family is very concerned and needs the public's help locating her.

Anyone with information on Granillo's whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

