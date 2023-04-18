Police release video of hit-and-run that severely injured man in Wilmington

Detectives from LAPD's South Traffic Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who struck and severely injured a man in the Wilmington area.

The hit-and-run occurred October 9, 2022, at 4 p.m. at L and Figueroa streets.

Police say a white four-door Chevrolet sedan (possibly a Malibu or Impala) was traveling eastbound on L Street and attempted to make a left turn onto Figueroa Street when it struck the pedestrian.

The force of the collision caused the man to go airborne; he was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Police say the man was walking in a marked crosswalk. The driver of the sedan continued northbound on Figueroa Street.

According to the police department, drivers involved in any collision should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact Officer Antonio Hurd, South Traffic Division, at 323-421-2500. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or by visiting LAPDOnline.org.