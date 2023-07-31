Police officer shot in Whittier

article

A police officer was shot in Whittier Monday night, and a suspect was also injured in the shooting.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pickering Avenue. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to FOX 11 that both an officer with the Whittier Police Department and a suspect were struck by gunfire.

No information on the officer's condition or the suspect's condition was immediately available. Deputies were not able to confirm what led to the shooting, or whether the suspect was taken into custody, but that they're assisting Whittier PD with their investigation.

SUGGESTED: Body in a barrel washes ashore Malibu beach

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.