Police need help to identify 2 men suspected in downtown Los Angeles robbery

Authorities released photos and video footage Wednesday in hopes of identifying two men suspected in a downtown Los Angeles robbery last month.

The men approached a person standing outside an eatery in the 400 block of West 8th Street on Feb. 4 and one of them punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The other man then joined in and both suspects took the victim's property before fleeing westbound on 8th Street toward Olive Street, police said.

One of the suspects was described as Black, 17 to 20-years-old, 6-feet-tall, and weighing about 150 pounds, according to police, who said he was wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes.

The second suspect was described as Black, 15 to 18-years-old, 5- feet-10 and weighing about 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts and red Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about their identities or whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Gonzalez at 213-996-1875 or 323-846-6553 after hours and during weekends.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

