Police chase suspect in custody after intense pursuit across San Gabriel Valley

A driver is in custody after leading police on a lengthy chase across the San Gabriel Valley in a possibly stolen Kia Wedesday night.

SkyFOX was over the chase scene as the suspect, driving a Kia Soul, was leading officers on the chase.

At one point during the wild chase, the suspect drove across a gas station parking lot to swerve and evade multiple police cruisers, forcing the Kia's bumper to fly off the vehicle.

The chase started in Fontana before the suspect made their way to the San Gabriel Valley.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

