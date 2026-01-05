Stolen car suspect leads cops on chase in Hollywood

The Brief The LAPD was in pursuit of a suspected stolen black Kia as it was seen traveling through major surface streets in Los Angeles. The suspect was observed driving erratically, fishtailing between lanes and successfully evading two police spike strips. The suspect's identity is unknown.



Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in Los Angeles Monday morning.

SkyFOX first spotted the suspect in a black Kia traveling on Wilshire Boulevard in the Beverly Hills area.

The suspect was seen speeding on surface streets and weaving in and out of traffic, at times fishtailing from one side of the road to the other.

Police continued to chase the suspect toward Koreatown, where the driver managed to avoid a spike strip deployed by the LAPD.

By 8:56 a.m. the suspect had reached La Brea Avenue from Wilshire Boulevard, heading toward Hollywood.

Just after 9 a.m. the suspect was seen traveling east on Franklin Avenue, then northbound on Highland Avenue and south after making a U-turn near the Hollywood Bowl to avoid another spike strip.

The suspect then appeared to get onto the 101 Freeway near the Universal Studios Blvd. exit.

The suspect was then traveling near Forest Lawn Drive and Ventura Boulevard. One LAPD cruiser was seen trailing the car.

By 9:30 a.m. the suspect was seen stuck in traffic at a red light at the intersection of N. Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.