Police chase suspect arrested after traveling wrong way trying to evade officers in LA County

A driver is in handcuffs after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles County – but not before putting other drivers at risk by speeding and traveling the wrong way on certain streets.

The suspect, who was wanted for possibly stealing the pickup truck they were driving, led the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol officers on a chase across parts of Los Angeles, Eagle Rock, Burbank and Pasadena.

At certain points of the chase, the suspect was seen driving the wrong way and driving at high rates of speed. CHP made a PIT maneuver on the suspect a little after 7:30 p.m., prompting the suspect to pull over and ditch the car seconds after the maneuver.

After a short foot chase, CHP officers were able to stop the suspect and place them in custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.