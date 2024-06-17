Dodge Charger apparently breaks 140 mph in LA County police chase

A Dodge Charger apparently broke 140 mph on the 210 Freeway in Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over a police chase on the 210 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley a little after 9:30 p.m. on June 17. At one point, FOX 11's chopper clocked the suspect as going as fast as 148 mph (NOTE: SkyFOX's speed radar does not necessarily mean the car actually traveled at 148 mph).

The suspect eventually pulled over in the South Arroyo area, where the California Highway Patrol ended up placing the man in handcuffs.

The driver was initially wanted for possible reckless DUI. It is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.