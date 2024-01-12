Another police chase ends in a crash near South Los Angeles
article
LOS ANGELES - Another police chase in Los Angeles County ended in a crash late Friday afternoon.
SkyFOX was over the scene in South Los Angeles near Hoover and 50th after the suspect leads authorities on a chase, before their vehicle collided with another on a residential road.
Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.
Police chase ends in crash near South Los Angeles.
This incident comes after a string of pursuits this week ended in a similar manner.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.