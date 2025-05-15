Pursuit suspect surrenders after SUV blows a tire on 10 Freeway in West LA

The Brief A robbery suspect led police on a high-speed chase that began in Santa Clarita on the 5 Freeway. The suspect's white Ford Expedition was seen bumping into other vehicles during the pursuit on multiple freeways. The chase ended in Cheviot Hills after the SUV's tire came off, and the driver surrendered.



A robbery suspect is in custody Thursday afternoon after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles County.

The high-speed pursuit was initiated by California Highway Patrol officers in the Santa Clarita area.

By 12:25 p.m. the suspect in a white Ford Exhibition was seen speeding on the 5 Freeway in the Silver Lake area.

A minute later, the SUV rear-ended another vehicle in the Los Feliz neighborhood, but the pursuit continued.

Once the driver reached the 10 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area, the SUV was seen apparently bumping the vehicle in front of it twice as they were stopped in traffic.

The driver continued on the 10 Freeway, reaching triple digits in the University Park area and swerving in and out of the lanes as it was followed by at least four patrol cars.

To bypass traffic, the suspect was traveling in the shoulder lane for several minutes.

The suspect then headed west on the 10 Freeway in the Mid-City neighborhood, dodging vehicles in its way but at times getting stuck behind cars during traffic.

Around 12:45 p.m., the SUV's front left tire came off, and the right tire looked to be losing air.

The suspect continued traveling westbound for a minute, then pulled over on the shoulder near the Overland Avenue exit in Cheviot Hills as six patrol vehicles surrounded it.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The driver surrendered to authorities shortly afterward.

There was no one else inside the vehicle. It's unclear if the SUV was stolen.

The Source: Information for this story is from the California Highway Patrol.



