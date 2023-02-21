Expand / Collapse search
Man ditches car, runs to nearby business to evade officers during pursuit in San Bernardino County

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated 3:24PM
Pursuit suspect tries to hide from CHP in 7-Eleven

A driver accused of stealing a vehicle made a run for it after seemingly running out of gas. The suspect ran into a 7-Eleven before running through multiple parking lots and eventually surrendering to officers.

FONTANA, Calif. - A suspect was arrested after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a bizarre pursuit through parts of San Bernardino County.

Reports of the pursuit came in shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect was believed to be driving a stolen car, a white Mustang. 

SkyFOX picked up the chase as the suspect was driving on the westbound lanes of 10 Freeway in Colton. 

The vehicle drove through Bloomington, Fontana, and Ontario at high rates of speed, sometimes going past 100 mph. 

As the vehicle approached the 4th street exit in Ontario, the driver, who was shirtless, got out of the vehicle and began pushing it. It appears he then asked for help as another man came over and pushed the car from the back. 

Pursuit suspect gets help pushing car off freeway after high-speed chase

A driver suspected of stealing a car got help pushing his car off the 10 Freeway after leading CHP on a high-speed chase.

The suspect then ditched the car on the off-ramp and walked away, attempting to evade officers. 

Images from SkyFOX showed the man casually walking away then entering a 7-Eleven store as police entered the parking lot. The suspect then ran out of the 7-Eleven and towards a Motel 6 where he was eventually arrested.