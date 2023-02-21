Man ditches car, runs to nearby business to evade officers during pursuit in San Bernardino County

A suspect was arrested after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a bizarre pursuit through parts of San Bernardino County.

Reports of the pursuit came in shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect was believed to be driving a stolen car, a white Mustang.

SkyFOX picked up the chase as the suspect was driving on the westbound lanes of 10 Freeway in Colton.

The vehicle drove through Bloomington, Fontana, and Ontario at high rates of speed, sometimes going past 100 mph.

As the vehicle approached the 4th street exit in Ontario, the driver, who was shirtless, got out of the vehicle and began pushing it. It appears he then asked for help as another man came over and pushed the car from the back.

The suspect then ditched the car on the off-ramp and walked away, attempting to evade officers.

Images from SkyFOX showed the man casually walking away then entering a 7-Eleven store as police entered the parking lot. The suspect then ran out of the 7-Eleven and towards a Motel 6 where he was eventually arrested.