Woman in stolen SUV arrested after pursuit in LA County

A woman in a suspected stolen SUV is in custody after leading authorities on a police chase throughout Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

The pursuit originally started in the Venice area before making its way toward Inglewood and Westchester.

The blue SUV was seen speeding along surface streets and at times driving on the wrong side of the road.

The pursuit eventually ended after the driver abandoned the SUV on the 105 Freeway in the Hawthorne area.

SkyFOX over the scene showed that suspect filling up a tote bag which she took with her as she tried to run away.

She was eventually taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.



