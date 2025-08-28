Reckless DUI suspect arrested after ditching car under freeway near East LA

The Brief A suspect wanted for reckless driving led police on a chase across Los Angeles County on Thursday morning. The driver reached speeds of up to 100 mph, blew through red lights, and drove on the wrong side of the street. The suspect was taken into custody after abandoning their vehicle and attempting to run away.



A suspect wanted for reckless driving was taken into custody after a police chase across Los Angeles County on Thursday morning.

It was not immediately clear when and where the chase started, but the suspect in a gray Kia sedan with no license plates was seen speeding on surface streets and freeways in East San Gabriel, East Los Angeles, and Boyle Heights as a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter followed overhead.

Around 11:10 a.m., the suspect was seen blowing through red lights and dodging traffic as it continued to flee from California Highway Patrol officers.

Five minutes later, the suspect nearly hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and began driving on the wrong side of the street.

Around 11:20 a.m. the suspect veered onto the grassy median beneath a freeway interchange and stopped under a bridge.

That's when the driver ditched the vehicle and was seen running away from the scene.

A few minutes later, LASD deputies were seen canvassing the area for the suspect.

He was taken into custody a short time later.