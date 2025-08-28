Reckless DUI suspect arrested after ditching car under freeway near East LA
LOS ANGELES - A suspect wanted for reckless driving was taken into custody after a police chase across Los Angeles County on Thursday morning.
It was not immediately clear when and where the chase started, but the suspect in a gray Kia sedan with no license plates was seen speeding on surface streets and freeways in East San Gabriel, East Los Angeles, and Boyle Heights as a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter followed overhead.
Around 11:10 a.m., the suspect was seen blowing through red lights and dodging traffic as it continued to flee from California Highway Patrol officers.
Five minutes later, the suspect nearly hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and began driving on the wrong side of the street.
Around 11:20 a.m. the suspect veered onto the grassy median beneath a freeway interchange and stopped under a bridge.
That's when the driver ditched the vehicle and was seen running away from the scene.
A few minutes later, LASD deputies were seen canvassing the area for the suspect.
He was taken into custody a short time later.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol.