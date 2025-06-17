Expand / Collapse search

Police chase: Authorities in pursuit of suspected stolen car in LA County

Published  June 17, 2025 7:00am PDT
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Los Angeles County area on Tuesday. 

The black Hyundai was seen traveling on the 110 Freeway in Southeast LA with a police cruiser following closely behind. 

SkyFOX's Stu Mundel is live overhead with the latest details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

