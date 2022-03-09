Police chase: Suspect in custody after pursuit through Long Beach

article

Police are chasing a suspected stolen vehicle in Long Beach Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX is live above the chase.

The pursuit began after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At one point during the chase, the white vehicle cut through a gas station before turning onto N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach. The car later pulled over and the driver got out and started to run away. The driver was taken into custody moments later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.