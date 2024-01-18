Pokemon GO Tour coming to Rose Bowl Stadium

Calling all trainers!

The Pokémon GO Tour is headed to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18.

It will be the first major Pokémon GO live event in the Los Angeles area, with over 30,000 trainers from around the world expected to attend.

According to officials, 80% of attendees will be from out of town and headed to SoCal just for the event alone.

Pokémon GO Fest 2023 in NYC. / AP Images for Niantic

Trainers will come together to experience special photo ops with Pikachu and Eevee, life-like Pokémon habitats, exclusive merchandise, and to connect with friends made through the game.

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased online at gotour.pokemongolive.com.

The first Pokémon GO event was held in New York City in 2023.