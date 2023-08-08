Pickwick Bowl in Burbank to close after more than 60 years

article

For more than six decades, Pickwick Bowl and Banquets has been serving Burbank and beyond.

Now, the community mainstay is permanently shutting its doors.

Pickwick Bowl will close for good on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

"Over the years, Pickwick customers have become friends and are like family," general manager Darin Mathewson wrote on social media. "The staff and I enjoy seeing your faces regularly, catching up on life and sharing laughs together."

"You brought life to this alley, making it a hub of joy, camaraderie, and love. From birthday parties and family gatherings to competitive leagues and spontaneous bowling nights, you made every moment memorable. Our fondest memories will forever include your smiling faces, the sound of pins crashing, and the contagious excitement that filled the air. As we embark on this final chapter, we invite you to join us in these remaining days to celebrate the wonderful journey we’ve shared," he added.

The large bowling alley was built in the 1950s and has been operated by the Stavert family ever since.

In its place, more than 90 townhomes with garages, as well as an equestrian trail, are reportedly planned for the site. The plans with the developer were approved with the city last year.

"Let’s cherish every throw, every strike, and every high-five as we bid farewell to a place that holds so much meaning in our hearts. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. Your unwavering support and loyalty have touched us profoundly. Though we close our doors, the spirit of Pickwick Bowl will live on through each of you. Let’s make these final days a testament to the love and unity that have defined this special place. Until we meet again, dear friends, remember that our hearts will forever cherish the times we spent together at Pickwick Bowl," Mathewson said to the community.

LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Gardens will remain in operation, Mathewson said.