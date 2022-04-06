Longstanding Orange restaurant Katella Grill closing after nearly 30 years

Family-owned restaurant Katella Grill is permanently shutting its doors after nearly 30 years in business.

In a message posted on Facebook, owner Mike Learakos thanked the restaurant's faithful patrons who "supported us in good times, helped carry us through the pandemic with acts of generosity that are still mind-boggling to us and which we can never repay or thank them enough."

Katela Grill will be open through April 10.

