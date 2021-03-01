PHOTOS: Lakers star LeBron James' Brentwood mansion listed for $20.5M

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has reportedly listed his Brentwood home for sale, according to a listing from TheMLS.com and a report from TMZ.

According to a listing from TheMLS.com, the 6-bedroom, eight-bathroom traditional-style home in Brentwood is listed for $20.5 million. The home features a pool, multiple family rooms, a library/study room, cabana, gym, media room, and multiple dining areas, according to the listing

Advertisement

TMZ identified the 9,440-square-foot Brentwood home as owned by James.

The NBA star's Brentwood home had previously made headlines in 2017 after someone vandalized the property with a racial slur. The hate crime took place as James was preparing for the NBA Finals that season as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For NBA fans reading into Monday's development, the reported sale does not necessarily mean that "King James" will leave the Lakers anytime soon. The Lakers star also owns a home in Beverly Hills and had signed a 2-year extension with the team through the end of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

However, those looking to live like "King James" in Brentwood can click here for more information on the listing.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.