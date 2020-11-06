Person struck and killed by freight train in Sun Valley area

article

A freight train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday in the Sun Valley area.

Firefighters sent to the 8100 block of North Sunland Boulevard about 10:25 a.m. pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

(FOX 11)

Information was not immediately available on the person's identity.

The railroad tracks were closed in the area while an investigation was conducted, according to Metrolink.

