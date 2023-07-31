Person stabbed near Santa Monica Pier, suspect in custody

article

One person was stabbed on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier Monday, and one suspect has been arrested, according to police.

Police were called out to the beach just after 2 p.m. Monday, after reports of someone assaulting another person. When officers got there, they found a person near the bathrooms with at least one stab wound to the chest.

Officers gave the victim first aid and CPR until fire department officials arrived. They were then able to bring them to a local hospital, but did not provide any information about their condition. Videos shared on the Citizen app showed one group of officers helping the stabbing victim, while another group was subduing the suspected attacker.

Police took one person into custody. No other details were immediately available.