Body in a barrel found at Malibu Lagoon State Beach

An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a barrel in Malibu Monday.

According to authorities, the 55-gallon drum was discovered in the lagoon around 10:30 a.m.

Lifeguards had spotted the barrel in the ocean and had tried to bring it ashore, but it was too heavy, officials said. Fire crews responded to the scene and helped to bring the barrel to land.

Homicide investigators on scene.

No other details were immediately available.

