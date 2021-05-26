Person of interest arrested in series of BB gun freeway shootings across SoCal

A person of interest believed to be responsible for a series of BB gun freeway shootings in Southern California has been arrested, California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

Tuesday night, CHP along with officers from the Riverside Police Department, arrested 34-year-old Jesse Leal Rodriguez for his involvement in the recent shootings on SR-91.

According to a statement from CHP, multiple calls were received about vehicles with their windows being shot out in the area of State Route 91 and Tyler Street. Based on information provided by victims, Riverside police and CHP officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested Rodriguez.

Authorities are investigating whether Rodriguez may be responsible for other BB gun freeway shootings that occurred in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

Another four vehicles were damaged Tuesday by BB or pellet gun fire in Orange and Riverside counties, sending the tally of vandalism since last month to about 100 in the Southland.

"I commend the diligent efforts of our investigators who continue to dedicate countless hours to locate the person, or persons, believed responsible for these senseless shootings that have been occurring on Southern California’s freeways the past couple of months," said Commissioner Amanda Ray.

"The investigation of the shootings has been a priority for the Southern, Inland, and Border Divisions of the CHP," said Border Division Chief Omar Watson.

Rodriguez has been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $750,000 bail.