Person found dead after car fire in downtown LA

One person was found dead following a car fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the area near 1225 E. 16th Street just before 1 p.m. The person's body was found inside the car, officials said, but did not release any further details on the person's identity.

The circumstances of the fire and the body found remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.