Pepperdine releases names of 4 women killed in Malibu PCH crash

A horrific crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four Pepperdine University students.

On Wednesday, the school announced Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams were the four women killed in Tuesday's crash. The school said the four women were in their senior year as undergrads.

A 22-year-old man who drove a BMW was initially taken into custody and was booked, but has since been released, due to insufficient evidence at the time of the investigation.

In a previous report, a BMW slammed into three parked cars before bouncing off the vehicles and hitting the four women – who officials say were standing on the side of the road.

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation.