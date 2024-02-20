People use company recordings of Zoom meetings on YouTube to pretend they're working: 'This is a lifesaver'

article

Some workers have found a new way to give the impression that they're being productive in the office, even when it's not the case, with the help of Zoom meetings.

While searching YouTube, these individuals discovered random company Zoom meetings and figured out how to play them to give the impression that they’re busy at work, Business Insider reported.

Several years ago, software company GitLab and the City of Santa Fe posted videos of their Zoom meetings on YouTube.

In April 2020, the City of Santa Fe uploaded its video to the social media platform, and in that time, the post has amassed more than 167,000 views. The organization’s channel has over 1,700 videos and more than 2,000 subscribers.

GitLab shared its Zoom meeting in June 2021. Since the video made the rounds on YouTube, GitLab’s post has been viewed over 290,000 times, with more than 200 comments from users sharing their gratitude for the video.

"I’m not ready to tell my parents that i resigned my job, so i was telling them im working from home and play this every morning so they would stop bothering me, a user wrote, adding "This is a lifesaver!"

"I play this when I pretend to be busy. This meeting is literally about anything you want it to be about lol," another commenter joked.

"You guys helped me get a good three hours of rest every week, as this is my excuse to chill from my 14hr a day job. Thank you." another wrote.

To date, GitLab’s YouTube channel has over 28,000 subscribers with more than 11,000 videos on its page.

