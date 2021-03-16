Pedestrian struck, killed by Metrolink train in Sun Valley area

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in the Sun Valley area.

The pedestrian was struck around 6:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The gender and identity of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

Coldwater Canyon Avenue was closed in the area, as was a section of the railroad tracks, while an investigation was conducted into the death, the LAFD reported.

Metrolink said that train 102 on the Ventura County Line was headed to Los Angeles when it struck the pedestrian.

No other information was released.