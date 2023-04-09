Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in Fullerton crash

A 35-year-old man riding a motorcycle and a 70-year-old pedestrian were killed Sunday after the motorcycle and a sedan collided with a minivan making a left turn in Fullerton, authorities said.

The accident also sent the sedan careening into a telephone pole and a residence, causing a gas leak that prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.

Police and paramedics were dispatched at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday to the area of Magnolia and Flower avenues, according to Captain John Radus of the Fullerton Police Department.

A gray Audi sedan and a white Yamaha R6 motorcycle were traveling northbound on Magnolia Avenue at a high rate of speed when they both struck a gold Toyota Sienna minivan that was making an eastbound turn onto Flower from southbound Magnolia, Radus said.

The biker struck the rear passenger side of the van, ejecting the rider, a 35-year-old man, from the bike, Radus said. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Audi struck the front passenger side of the van, and the force of the collision caused the Audi to veer off the roadway, striking both a bicyclist and a 70-year-old woman, both of whom were on the east sidewalk of Magnolia, he said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The bicyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The sedan then knocked down a telephone pole, struck a front-yard fence and came to rest against the front of a home on Magnolia, causing a gas leak, police said.

The 74-year-old man driving the van and his 15-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the 32-year man driving the Audi had a complaint of pain only.

"Multiple residents were evacuated from surrounding homes due to the gas leak," Radus said. "Fullerton fire shut down the gas and all displaced residents have since returned to their homes."

Fullerton police urged anyone with information about the fatal crash to contact 714-738-6815, Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227, or occrimestoppers.org.