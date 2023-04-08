Woman killed, driver arrested for alleged DUI in Pacific Palisades crash

A 21-year-old motorist was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony drunk driving for allegedly triggering a crash in Pacific Palisades that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured at least six other people, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the 17400 block of West Sunset Boulevard and Palisades Drive at 12:45 a.m. Saturday. They learned that a vehicle traveling east on Pacific Coast Highway slammed into a group of pedestrians and vehicles parked on the shoulder overlooking the beach, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

A vehicle going south on PCH crashed into three vehicles parked on the southbound shoulder, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. The impact sent two of the three vehicles into the rocks, where three pedestrians were seated, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition and five others were in fair to moderate condition, Prange said.