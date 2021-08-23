Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed on southbound lanes of 57 Freeway in Fullerton

By CNS Author
Published 
Updated 18 hours ago
Traffic
City News Service

Pedestrian killed on 57 Freeway in Fullerton

Traffic was closed on the southbound lanes of he 57 Freeway in Fullerton after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the morning of Aug. 23.

FULLERTON, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by at least one vehicle and killed Monday morning on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:05 a.m. on the southbound Orange Freeway at the Imperial Highway eastbound on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene, the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the pedestrian were not available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:20 a.m. for all southbound lanes.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.