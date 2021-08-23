Pedestrian killed on southbound lanes of 57 Freeway in Fullerton

A pedestrian was struck by at least one vehicle and killed Monday morning on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:05 a.m. on the southbound Orange Freeway at the Imperial Highway eastbound on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian died at the scene, the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the pedestrian were not available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:20 a.m. for all southbound lanes.

