Pedestrian killed on southbound lanes of 57 Freeway in Fullerton
FULLERTON, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by at least one vehicle and killed Monday morning on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 5:05 a.m. on the southbound Orange Freeway at the Imperial Highway eastbound on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian died at the scene, the CHP said.
The age, gender and name of the pedestrian were not available.
The CHP issued a SigAlert at 5:20 a.m. for all southbound lanes.
