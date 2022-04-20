Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in South LA

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles early Wednesday.

According to California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was walking on the freeway around 1:30 a.m. when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle in the lanes between the Exposition and the Adams Boulevard off-ramp.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with CHP's investigation, officials said.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

Northbound lanes on the 110 Freeway were backed up earlier as lanes were closed but have since reopened.

