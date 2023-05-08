Pedestrian dies after Porter Ranch hit-and-run

A man died Monday after he was hit by a driver in Porter Ranch over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday, on Braemore Road. The LAPD said a dark-colored vehicle was heading east on Braemore when it hit a pedestrian who was sitting in the road. The driver then fled the scene, continuing east.

The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital Sunday with "grave" injuries according to the LAPD. The department announced Monday that the man had died from his injuries.

Detectives with LAPD's Valley Traffic Division are investigating the crash and searching for the driver of that dark-colored car.