Woodland Hills road rage: Driver plows into multiple cars at full speed

A man was arrested for assault in Woodland Hills after he was caught on camera slamming into several cars in a suspected road rage incident caught on camera.

It happened May 3 on Ventura Boulevard near the 101 Freeway overpass around 1:40 p.m.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Seth Pointe, hit a Range Rover then backed his Mustang into a Ford truck.

Wild video showed the Mustang pausing for a short moment as an unidentified woman is seen in the street, telling people to call 911.

"Get back in your car ma'am, he's gonna hit you," someone is heard saying.

That's when the Mustang slammed into the driver's side of the box truck in which the person recording the video was inside. The camera person moved to the passenger seat, then stumbled out of the truck and continued to film.

SUGGESTED:

The Mustang then reversed again - but this time into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the street. The car then proceeded to go forward and crash into a Porsche, police said.

A woman was seen on camera getting out of the driver's side of the vehicle yelling, "Call 911!" as the man recording the video yelled at her to "Get away! Move!"

A witness told FOX 11 Pointe was driving erratically before the alleged road rage incident, so he followed Pointe and boxed him in to that area where the video was taken.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Pointe was taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was listed at $30,000.