Deputy involved shooting in Pearblossom

A shooting involving one or more deputies occurred Friday morning in the Pearblossom area of Palmdale.

Deputies responded to a call near Longview and Pearblossom Highway at 6:45 a.m. Friday morning when the shooting occurred, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

One person was taken to the hospital and is in unknown condition, authorities said.

Multiple units and California Highway Patrol responded to the shooting incident.

No deputies were injured in the shooting authorities said.

The incident is not currently impacting traffic in the area.

No further information on the suspect was made available.

