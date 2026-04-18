From trauma to triumph: Peanut the resilient pup now up for adoption

The Brief Resilient pup Peanut is officially ready for adoption at the Pasadena Humane Society following weeks of specialized recovery from severe facial injuries. Despite losing most of his nose and upper muzzle tissue to a traumatic injury, Peanut has adapted to mouth-breathing and maintained a playful spirit. A matching gift from Fetch Pet Insurance helped fund the lifesaving treatment required to stabilize his dislocated jaw and heal his wounds.



After weeks of intensive medical intervention and an outpouring of community support, Peanut the pup has reached a major milestone in his recovery.

The Pasadena Humane Society on Friday announced that the resilient survivor, who captured hearts nationwide with his bravery, is officially searching for his forever home.

What we know:

Peanut arrived at the shelter in critical condition following an unknown traumatic injury, according to the organization.

The incident left him without the majority of his nose and the soft tissue on his upper muzzle, alongside a dislocated jaw.

While the specialized care he received has allowed his wounds to heal, the physical damage was permanent; his nose will not regrow, and his nostrils have closed, meaning he now breathes exclusively through his mouth.

Despite these physical challenges, staff members report that Peanut has "adapted well" to his new way of breathing.

Throughout the arduous healing process, his playful personality remained intact, making him a favorite among the medical and care teams at the facility.

What they're saying:

"Despite all he'd been through, Peanut's playful personality continued to shine, capturing the hearts of everyone he met," PHS said.

"Stories like Peanut's are only possible because of you. Your support ensures that when animals arrive with severe injuries, we are able to provide the lifesaving treatment they need."

What you can do:

If you are interested in providing Peanut with the "forever home" he deserves, visit ivhsspca.org/adopt.

The public can also continue to support the care of other animals with severe injuries by donating to the shelter's lifesaving funds online.