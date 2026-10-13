PCH lane closed near Laguna Beach as coastal erosion worsens

The Brief High surf and storm activity are causing coastal erosion across Southern California. A lane of Pacific Coast Highway near Crystal Cove was closed after a large crack developed along the cliffside. Officials are monitoring damage, protective sand berms and long-term shoreline stabilization efforts.



High surf and intense storm activity continue to batter Southern California’s coastal communities, causing significant shoreline erosion and forcing a lane closure along Pacific Coast Highway in North Laguna Beach.

After a large crack developed along the cliffside near Crystal Cove, the City of Laguna Beach says Caltrans closed a stretch of one lane as a precaution to protect drivers while crews assess the slope.

On-scene coverage from SkyFox captured a section of the unstable slope crumbling and dumping dirt directly into the ocean.

Laguna Beach released the following statement:

"The safety of everyone traveling Pacific Coast Highway is our top priority. While this stretch of PCH is outside city limits and under Caltrans' jurisdiction, we know how much Laguna Beach residents rely on it every day. City staff are in close contact with Caltrans and California State Parks, and we will keep our community informed about the closure, alternate routes, and Caltrans' plans to address the issue."

What we know:

The City of Laguna Beach also warned that stabilizing a coastal slope is a complex process and advised local residents and commuters to prepare for the PCH lane closure to last well beyond the next few days.

Coastal damage extends across multiple Orange County communities, driven by powerful swells linked to Tropical Storm Rachel and unusually high tides.

In a recent video posted on social media, Laguna Beach Mayor Mark Orgill noted that several local beaches, including Aliso Beach, have taken a beating, prompting beach closures, repairs, and long-term protection planning.

"We are evaluating how to move forward with sand replenishment, that's actually being done right now," Mayor Orgill said in a video posted to social media. "There's been a consultant brought in to evaluate that."

In neighboring Newport Beach, city crews remain on high alert as they monitor protective sand berms along the coastline following significant street flooding on the Balboa Peninsula.

Coastal erosion prevention measures

Caltrans District 7 spokesman Marc Bischoff highlighted that crews have been actively working on rock slope protection projects across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, using heavy excavators to drop massive boulders and reinforce vulnerable shorelines.

"Some of those projects, even if they were already in the works, El Niño has helped finalize emergency funding," Bischoff explained. "In a lot of cases, we have to work with cities along PCH, LA County, and the California Coastal Commission, so it does help expedite getting a lot of those processes approved," said Bischoff.

A Public Information Officer for Caltrans District 12 says Caltrans remains committed to maintaining the safety of the traveling public.

"As a precautionary measure, Caltrans has closed the southbound #2 lane (right lane) going southbound on PCH from Reef Point Drive to Irvine Cove Drive," the PIO noted. "The lane closure will remain in place until repairs are complete."

The agency is also asking that the public follow all detour and speed limit signs in the area.