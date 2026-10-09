Newport Beach declares local emergency over coastal flooding on Balboa Peninsula

The Brief Newport Beach declared a local emergency Friday after high surf from Tropical Storm Rachel flooded streets on the Balboa Peninsula. City crews are actively rebuilding sand berms and operating pumps, while a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until Tuesday afternoon. The full extent of the property damage from the initial coastal flooding is not immediately known.



The city of Newport Beach has declared a local emergency in response to severe coastal flooding that inundated streets across the Balboa Peninsula.

Fueled by elevated ocean levels and high surf associated with Tropical Storm Rachel, the flooding prompted city officials to mobilize emergency response teams to protect vulnerable waterfront neighborhoods.

What we know:

Newport Beach City Manager Seimone Jurjis, acting as the director of emergency services, issued the emergency declaration Friday to secure additional resources for protecting public and private property.

The flooding was triggered Thursday night by higher-than-normal surf and elevated ocean water levels linked to Tropical Storm Rachel.

In response, six city crews were deployed Friday to rebuild protective sand berms along the shoreline, while additional teams are actively operating pumps and opening tide valves to drain the flooded streets.

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Newport Beach maintains a network of 86 tidal valves designed to prevent rising ocean water from backing up through storm drains, along with 18 pumps used to remove standing water from streets near the harbor.

The city has previously identified the Balboa Peninsula, Balboa Island, Newport Island, and other low-lying harborfront neighborhoods as areas particularly vulnerable to flooding during unusually high tides.

What we don't know:

Despite the rapid deployment of emergency services and ongoing mitigation efforts, the full extent of the damage to public and private property from the recent flooding is not immediately known.

What they're saying:

City officials are urging residents and motorists to avoid the Balboa Peninsula entirely due to the flooded streets, emphasizing that flood mitigation efforts cannot eliminate all risks.

They strongly advise people not to walk or drive through standing water.

The National Weather Service warned that coastal flooding could impact beach parking lots, boardwalks, and roads, bringing the potential for isolated road closures and minor beach erosion.

Timeline:

Elevated ocean water levels and higher-than-normal surf began contributing to street flooding on Thursday night.

The local emergency was officially declared on Friday as city crews began active mitigation efforts.

A coastal flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

What's next:

Officials stated that the emergency response will continue throughout the weekend, with crews monitoring ocean conditions and deploying additional resources as needed.

Temporary street closures and parking restrictions may be implemented if conditions deteriorate.

Forecasters predict tides could reach 6.5 to 7 feet during morning and evening high tide periods.

Additional south swells are expected to produce another round of elevated surf from Sunday through Tuesday, with the highest surf anticipated on Sunday.

Surf heights of three to five feet, with occasional sets reaching six feet, are expected alongside dangerous rip currents.

What you can do:

Residents living in waterfront and flood-prone neighborhoods are encouraged to protect their properties with sandbags or temporary barriers, clear debris from gutters and drainage areas when it is safe to do so, and move vehicles away from vulnerable areas.

The city is providing free, prefilled sandbags at its Corporation Yard on Superior Avenue, while empty sandbags are available at fire stations and from lifeguards on the Balboa Peninsula.

Beachgoers are urged to exercise extreme caution near the ocean due to rapidly changing conditions that pose hazards for swimmers, surfers, and boaters.

Residents should monitor official city communications, register for emergency alerts at NBPD.org, and contact the Municipal Operations Department for more information about flood protection.