Pasadena reports uptick in typhus infections

Pasadena health officials are warning the public to take precautions after an elevated number of reports of typhus fever infections compared to previous years.

According to the Pasadena Department of Public Health, around one to five cases of typhus infections are reported in the city each year, with most cases occurring in summer or fall.

But so far this year, 8 Pasadena residents have already reported typhus fever infections, officials said. All patients have received treatment and recovered.

Those at a higher risk of contracting typhus are people who regularly interact with feral cats and opossums, as well as pet owners. Dogs and cats allowed outside can encounter infected fleas and expose their owners to these fleas.

Typhus is treatable with antibiotics. There were three deaths from typhus reported in Los Angeles County in 2023.

The following tips have been issued to protect yourself and your pets from typhus:

Reduce yard debris and trim overgrown vegetation to discourage the presence of wild animals like feral cats and opossums

Do not leave pet food outdoors

Do not provide food or water for wild animals

Keep garbage containers tightly covered

Seal all openings and crawl spaces under the home

Routinely treat pet dogs and cats with flea control medication

Residents with a suspected or confirmed typhus diagnosis are advised to call the Pasadena Public Health Department at (626) 744-6089 Monday to Friday 8 A.M. - 5 P.M., or (626) 744-6043 after hours.