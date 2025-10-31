Hoarding horror: Pasadena Humane rescues nearly 100 small animals in San Gabriel Valley bust

article

The Brief Pasadena Humane rescued nearly 100 small animals (mice and hamsters) from a single-home hoarding case in Arcadia. The total number of animals is expected to surpass 100, as some of the rescued hamsters are pregnant and due to give birth soon. The shelter is currently seeking adopters; mice are $10 and hamsters are $15, available daily in Pasadena.



Pasadena Humane rescued nearly 100 small pets from a single home in Arcadia this week, calling it one of the largest small-animal hoarding cases in the shelter's recent history.

What we know:

The rescue operation targeted a home in Arcadia and involved the intake of 31 mice and 63 hamsters.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that some of the rescued animals are pregnant and expected to give birth soon, which could potentially push the final number of animals saved to more than 100.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Pasadena Humane Society

Staff provided veterinary exams, appropriate housing, and ongoing care for every animal.

What they're saying:

Pasadena Humane noted the reproductive speed of these animals as a key factor in hoarding cases.

The shelter explained that "unseparated pairs can quickly turn into dozens in a short amount of time."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy Pasadena Humane Society

They added a hopeful message about the animals' future, stating, "Thankfully, these critters are now safe and receiving the attention they need."

Regarding the condition of the animals, Pasadena Humane confirmed all were found to be healthy except for one hamster.

"The cause of the wound is unknown, but the hamster is expected to make a full and speedy recovery," the organization stated.

What you can do:

Pasadena Humane has temporarily converted one of its communal cat rooms to house the large number of rescued animals and is now seeking adopters to give them new homes.

Adoption details: Adoption fees are $10 for mice and $15 for hamsters.

Household limit: There is a limit of four of the same sex per household.

Location and hours: Adoptions are available daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pasadena Humane, 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena.

Online viewing: Adoptable pets can also be viewed online at pasadenahumane.org.