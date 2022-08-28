Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia of Pasadena and 37-year-old Armando Garcia of Altadena inside both unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators concluded that the two were married and shared a child, but had been working on ending the marriage. Saturday night, investigators say, Armando Garcia came to the home with a gun, shot his wife and then himself. Police recovered a gun from near his body.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).