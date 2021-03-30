UCLA fans burn couch in Westwood after Bruins punch ticket to Final Four

The party continues across parts of Los Angeles County after UCLA punched a ticket to the Final Four Tuesday night.

Bruins fans "celebrated" the team's improbable victory by lighting a small fire near Landfair Avenue and Roebling Avenue in Westwood a little before 9:30 p.m. At one point, the fans starting lighting a couch on fire.

Many of the fans were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder and some were spotted not wearing masks. It is unknown if the couch owner is aware they may be missing furniture at their home.

Firefighters took down the fire shortly after the celebrations began. Officials did not say if arrests were made from the fire or during any of the on/off-campus celebrations.

The impromptu festivities came moments after the No. 11 Bruins stunned No. 1 Michigan 51-49 in the Elite Eight. Tuesday's win sent UCLA to its first trip to the Final Four since 2008.

Prior to the victory, it had been a long 13-year wait for Bruins fans. During that span, the men's basketball team endured multiple coaching changes, disappointing season finishes and even missed the NCAA tournament all together three times (2010, 2012, 2019), all of which falling well below the program's blue-blood standards.

The Bruins will face the unbeaten Gonzaga Bulldogs, who beat USC 85-66 earlier in the day.

