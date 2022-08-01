Paramount apartment complex shooting: Search underway for gunman who killed 1, shot 3 others

Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot four people, including one fatally, at an apartment complex Monday in Paramount.

Authorities responded to the Enclave Paramount Apartments, located in the 13000 block of Paramount Blvd., shortly after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Deputies located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other adult male victims were transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The name of the deceased victim has not been released.

Images from SkyFOX showed a number of deputies near the parking garage of the apartment complex. There was a second crime scene on the street near the west side of the complex.

(FOX 11)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lakewood station said they are searching for the gunman, who was reportedly wearing a mask at the time of the shooting. A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Investigators are still working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.