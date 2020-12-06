Expand / Collapse search
Pandemic parties continue despite crackdowns, some events turning violent

Downtown LA
Multiple people were shot outside one of the secret parties held in spite of the county's orders.

LOS ANGELES - Throughout the pandemic, people have thrown parties that not only violate health restrictions but have also turned violent. The Southern California region saw several more over the weekend.  

The Los Angeles Police Department says two people were shot in the parking lot of a warehouse party on East 10th Street and South Central Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night just before midnight. LAPD says someone shot a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old man.

Paramedics transported them to the hospital where police say the 27-year-old man died. Detectives believe the incident is gang-related. 

About an hour later, Placentia police say someone shot a man twice in the leg after a fight broke out at a party in a dance studio in the 900 block of Via Rodeo. Police say about 100 people attended the party, many were from out of the county.

Investigators found two handguns at the scene. Police say the partygoers were not cooperative with police during the investigation. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Placentia Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Orange County Crime Stoppers.  

